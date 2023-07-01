Logo
US senators write to Zuckerberg after report on Instagram algorithm
US senators write to Zuckerberg after report on Instagram algorithm

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

01 Jul 2023 12:09AM
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and ranking Republican member Lindsey Graham said on Friday they wrote to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding reports that Instagram's algorithm facilitates child sexual abuse material.

Earlier this month, CNBC reported that Instagram's recommendation algorithms have been connecting and promoting accounts that facilitate and sell such content, according to an investigation.

In the article, CNBC quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying the company had taken several steps to address the issues and that it had set up an internal task force.

Source: Reuters

