US sets preliminary antidumping duties on solar imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

April 23 : The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday announced preliminary antidumping duties on solar cells and panels imported from India, Indonesia and Laos, the latest in a string of tariffs imposed over a decade on cheap solar imports from Asia.

According to a fact sheet posted on the Commerce Department's website, the agency calculated preliminary duty rates, known as dumping margins, of 123.04 per cent for imports from India, 35.17 per cent for imports from Indonesia, and 22.46 per cent for imports from Laos.