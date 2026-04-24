Logo
Logo

Business

US sets preliminary antidumping duties on solar imports from India, Indonesia and Laos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US sets preliminary antidumping duties on solar imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

US sets preliminary antidumping duties on solar imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

FILE PHOTO: Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

24 Apr 2026 02:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 23 : The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday announced preliminary antidumping duties on solar cells and panels imported from India, Indonesia and Laos, the latest in a string of tariffs imposed over a decade on cheap solar imports from Asia.

According to a fact sheet posted on the Commerce Department's website, the agency calculated preliminary duty rates, known as dumping margins, of 123.04 per cent for imports from India, 35.17 per cent for imports from Indonesia, and 22.46 per cent for imports from Laos.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement