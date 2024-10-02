Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US sets preliminary new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US sets preliminary new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia

US sets preliminary new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia

FILE PHOTO: A solar field is seen on site at First Solar in Perrysburg, Ohio July 8, 2022. Picture taken with drone. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger/File Photo

02 Oct 2024 01:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday announced anti-subsidy countervailing duties on solar cells imported by companies from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand.

According to a preliminary decision posted on Commerce's web site, the agency calculated tariff rates of between 0.14 per cent and 3293.61 per cent, depending on the company, on solar cells from the four Southeast Asian nations. A final decision will be made next year.

The announcement is the first of two preliminary decisions Commerce will make this year in a trade case brought by Korea's Hanwha Qcells, Arizona-based First Solar and several smaller companies seeking to protect billions of dollars in investments in U.S. solar manufacturing.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement