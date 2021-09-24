Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India
Logo

Business

US social audio app Clubhouse launches 'wave' feature for private chats
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US social audio app Clubhouse launches 'wave' feature for private chats

US social audio app Clubhouse launches 'wave' feature for private chats

FILE PHOTO: The social audio app Clubhouse is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

24 Sep 2021 03:09AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 03:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

US social audio app Clubhouse launched a feature on Thursday to let users virtually wave at friends inside its audio-only chat app to show they are open to a private chat, in a move to expand beyond public rooms that can have thousands of listeners.

Clubhouse, which pioneered the "social audio" feature that has since been copied by Facebook and Twitter, wants to enable users to have private chats, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Paul Davison told Reuters.

"A lot of people know us for bigger conversations, but the reason people stay so long is they're finding their friends and meeting new people," he said in an interview.

Users of Clubhouse, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, can "wave" at friends online in the app and a private audio chat room will open when a person accepts the wave. The user can then invite more contacts into the private room, or choose to open the chat to the public, Clubhouse said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us