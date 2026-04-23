US software stocks slide as IBM, ServiceNow results reignite AI disruption fears

April 23 : U.S. software stocks fell in premarket trading on Thursday, following quarterly results from IBM and ServiceNow that reignited fears about AI-driven disruption across the sector.

International Business Machines said its revenue growth slowed in the first quarter, pressured by weakness in its software business, anchored by its Red Hat cloud unit. Growth in the segment slowed to 11.3 per cent, sending the Big Blue's shares 7.4 per cent lower.

ServiceNow also flagged a hit to its first-quarter subscription revenue service, citing delays in Middle East deals due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Although both companies reported first-quarter revenue and profit above analysts' expectations, the results failed to allay investor fears about the sector.

"The challenge is shifting from simply having an AI story to proving that it can support products, workflows, and returns," said analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"Widespread disruption in software is more likely a long-tail scenario than an immediate one, especially for enterprise-facing and mission-critical providers with sticky customer relationships."

Investor concerns around AI disruption have been building since Anthropic launched new tools in February that automated tasks across domains, including marketing and data analytics, raising questions about the pressure such products could put on traditional software businesses.

Microsoft lost 1.8 per cent in premarket trading. Adobe fell 2 per cent, CrowdStrike was off 2.2 per cent, Intuit was down 3.2 per cent and Datadog shed 2.4 per cent before the bell.

Meanwhile, analog chipmaker Texas Instruments surged 11.7 per cent after it forecast second-quarter revenue and profit above estimates.

Other analog chip suppliers, including ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors and Analog Devices, also climbed, between 3.7 per cent and 4.7 per cent.

The AI boom has brought opposing fortunes for chip stocks and software, with the S&P 500 software and services index down over 13 per cent so far this year, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index has jumped almost 40 per cent.

The benchmark S&P 500 has gained about 4 per cent in the same period.