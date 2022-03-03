Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US states probing TikTok's effects on young people
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US states probing TikTok's effects on young people

US states probing TikTok's effects on young people

FILE PHOTO: TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

03 Mar 2022 04:24AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 04:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Wednesday several states have launched a bipartisan, nationwide probe of TikTok, focusing on whether the popular video-sharing app causes physical or mental health harm to young people.

The probe will also look at what the company knew about its role in perpetuating those harms.

"The investigation focuses, among other things, on the methods and techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform," Healey's office said in a statement.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation is being led by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont and are joined by others, according to a statement from the Tennessee attorney general's office.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us