S&P 500 and Dow end lower dragged down by trade tensions

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 71.04 points, or 1.21 per cent, to end at 5,778.68 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 67.12 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 18,283.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 673.34 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 42,517.90.



Car makers Ford and General Motors GM.N, which have vast supply chains across North America, fell. The domestically focused Russell 2000 index dropped.



Wall Street is really concerned, McMillan said. "The likelihood of tariffs will lead to higher prices and therefore lower spending."



Target fell after the retailer forecast full-year comparable sales below estimates.



Best Buy slumped after the electronics retailer issued a downbeat forecast, while Walgreens jumped as a report hinted that the pharmacy chain is closing in on a take-private deal by Sycamore Partners.