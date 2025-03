S&P 500 and Dow end lower dragged down by trade tensions

NEW YORK: The benchmark S&P 500 and Dow finished lower on Tuesday (Mar 4) as trade tensions escalated following US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China The 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with doubled duties on Chinese goods, took effect on Tuesday. China and Canada retaliated while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to respond likewise, without giving details."Equity valuations have been very elevated and there's been yellow flags all over the horizon given moves to cut government spending," said Ben McMillan, chief investment officer at IDX Insights in Tampa, Florida. "Now on top of that, we have all this rhetoric around tariffs."