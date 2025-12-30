US stocks ease from record highs, world indexes headed for double-digit annual gains

NEW YORK, Dec ‌29 : U.S. stocks dipped on Monday and gold pulled back from record highs at the top of a holiday-shortened week.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were weighed down by weakness in tech and materials stocks, while Treasury yields eased and the dollar hovered near its lowest in almost three months, reflecting expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year.

"It's a very light trading week ahead; volume is low, so therefore any kind of activity could push the index one way or the other," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York. "Possibly you have people who have decided to sell and they want to do some tax loss harvesting."

Market participants were closely monitoring negotiations between ‌U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with Trump saying they were getting "a lot closer" ‌to a deal that could end Russia's war on Ukraine. Hopes for a deal dimmed after Russian authorities said Ukraine tried to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence, in a potential roadblock to further negotiations.

With just three sessions remaining, U.S. and global stocks were on course to end 2025 near record highs, having notched double-digit gains in a tumultuous year dominated by tariff wars, central bank policy and simmering geopolitical tensions.

"We started the year worried that we could be thrown into a recession because of the tariffs," Stovall added, but the tariffs' on-again, off-again activity helped allay those fears.

"We'll see what the final tally brings, but this will certainly ‍be the (stock market's) third year of a double-digit gain," Stovall said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.42 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 48,489.11, the S&P 500 fell 24.21 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 6,905.73 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 117.42 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 23,474.13.

European stocks steadied near all-time highs as gains in basic resources firms were counterbalanced by weakness in defense stocks.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.06 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 1,020.75.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.07 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.69 points, or 0.07 per cent.

Emerging market ​stocks rose 3.95 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 1,401.35. MSCI's broadest index of ‌Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed higher by 0.3 per cent, to 721.69, while Japan's Nikkei fell 223.47 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 50,526.92.

The dollar steadied and the yen strengthened a bit following the release of the minutes from the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, but currency traders remained alert to the possibility ​of a BOJ intervention.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.03 per cent to 98.00, with the euro ⁠up 0.09 per cent at $1.1782.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.22 per cent to 156.19.

In cryptocurrencies, ‌bitcoin gained 0.09 per cent to $87,627.12. Ethereum rose 0.1 per cent to $2,937.98.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower as investors adjusted their bets for interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve ​in the coming year.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1 basis point to 4.124 per cent, from 4.134 per cent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond yield fell 1.1 basis points to 4.808 per cent from 4.819 per cent late on Friday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate ‍expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 1.4 basis points to 3.469 per cent, from 3.483 per cent late on Friday.

Oil prices jumped as investors weighed hopes of progress from talks between U.S. ⁠and Ukrainian presidents on a possible deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war against potential oil supply disruptions in the Middle East.

U.S. crude rose 2.47 per cent to $58.14 a barrel and Brent rose to $62.01 per barrel, ​up 2.26 per cent on the day.

Gold and silver prices ‌retreated from record highs amid profit taking. Spot gold fell 4.66 per cent to $4,321.25 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 3.31 per cent to $4,379.00 an ounce.