US stocks fall after White House confirms tariffs from Feb 1

NEW YORK: US stocks erased early gains to close lower Friday (Jan 31), after the White House reaffirmed plans to introduce new tariffs against Mexico, Canada and China on Saturday.

There were hopes that President Donald Trump's tariff threats were a negotiating strategy, designed to force the three countries to take a tougher line on opioid smuggling into the United States.

But in a briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said tariffs against the three US trading partners would be imposed on Saturday, adding: "These are promises made and promises kept by the president." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.8 per cent at 44,544.66, while the S&P 500 finished 0.5 per cent lower at 6,040.53.