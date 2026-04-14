US stocks gain, dollar dips on hopes for Iran war negotiations

NEW YORK, April 13 : Wall Street's main indexes rallied to close sharply higher on Monday as hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East helped investors look past the failed U.S.-Iran talks and focus on the start of first-quarter earnings season.

I will go into more detail on today's market moves below. If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened.

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Today's Key Market Moves

STOCKS: European stocks https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/european-shares-poised-open-lower-middle-east-talks-fail-2026-04-13/ close lower as Iran war weighs on sentiment, U.S. stocks https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/european-shares-poised-open-lower-middle-east-talks-fail-2026-04-13/ stage late-session rally on signs of progress in peace negotiationsSECTORS/SHARES: Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, nine closed higher, with financials and tech shares out frontFX: The dollar fades https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/dollar-strengthens-peace-talks-falter-us-blockade-irans-ports-begin-2026-04-12/ for sixth straight session as Strait of Hormuz blockade takes effectBONDS: Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged lower in choppy tradingCOMMODITIES/METALS: Oil https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-bounces-back-above-100-after-us-iran-talks-end-stalemate-2026-04-12/ pares gains to settle below $100 per barrel, gold moves nominally lowerCOLUMN: Wall Street's earnings fantasies earnings%20fantasies may soon get harsh reality checkImageWorld stocks during Iran warWorld stocks during Iran war

Today's Key Reads

The U.S. military says it would block all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iran's ports 1. The%20U.S. per cent20military%20says%20it%20would%20block%20all%20maritime%20traffic%20entering%20and%20exiting%20Iran's%20portsCrude oil jumps back above $100 per barrel Crude%20oil%20jumps%20back%20above%20$100 per cent20per%20barrelHungarian election winner Peter Magyar vows constitutional change, renewed EU ties 3. Hungarian%20election%20winner%20Peter%20Magyar%20vows%20constitutional%20change,%20renewed%20EU%20tiesGoldman Sachs beats quarterly profit expectations, but shares fall on fixed income weakness 4. Goldman%20Sachs%20beats%20quarterly%20profit%20expectations,%20but%20shares%20fall%20on%20fixed%20income%20weaknessPope Leo tells Reuters he plans to continue speaking out against war after Trump's attack 5. Pope%20Leo%20tells%20Reuters%20he%20plans%20to%20continue%20speaking%20out%20against%20war%20after%20Trump's%20attack

Today's Talking Points

* Are AI disruption fears overplayed?

The S&P 500 software & services index has taken a beating of late, falling 23.5 per cent so far this year on fears that artificial intelligence technology could cause major disruption in this group of stocks, which includes Oracle, Salesforce and Intuit, among others.

But the index was among Monday's clear outperformers, rising 4.6 per cent by the closing bell.

* Earnings

First-quarter earnings season begins in earnest this week, with big banks taking the spotlight.

Analysts now expect aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 earnings growth of 13.9 per cent, down from a forecast of 14.4 per cent on April 1, according to LSEG data.

* Inflation/gasoline prices

President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that the price of oil and gasoline could remain elevated gasoline%20could%20remain%20elevated through the midterm election as a result of his decision to attack Iran.

In Friday's consumer sentiment press release, Joanne Hsu, Director of Consumer Surveys for the University of Michigan, flagged spiking gasoline prices as one contributing factor that weighed the index to a record low.

What could move markets tomorrow?

Developments in the Middle EastU.S. producer prices (March)U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers scheduled to speak: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Fed Governor Michael Barr, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Philadelphia Fed President Anna PaulsonJPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo post Q1 resultsJapan Industrial output (February)India WPI inflation (March)March CPI reports for Finland, Sweden, Spain, othersSouth Korea international trade (March)

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(By Stephen Culp; Editing by Nia Williams)