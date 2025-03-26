US stocks gain on lingering hopes over Trump tariffs

He added that there has been "so much bad news" over the last few weeks that the respite on Tuesday allowed investors to breathe a sigh of relief.



For now, markets are waiting for further hints about Trump's upcoming tariff rollout, with the president having promised "reciprocal tariffs" tailored to each trading partner on Apr 2.

While Trump earlier signalled that sector-specific levies hitting industries like automobiles and semiconductors could come around the same day, the White House said Monday that the situation remained fluid.