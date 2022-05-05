US stocks rally, dollar retreats as Fed lifts interest rates

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rallied and the dollar retreated on Wednesday (May 4) after the Federal Reserve announced a large 50 basis points interest rate increase but ruled out an even bigger hike for the foreseeable future.

The decision - which follows weeks of anticipation and speculation as Fed officials have vowed a tough response to inflation - came as European officials proposed a gradual ban on Russian crude, lifting oil prices.

With inflation at the highest rate in four decades, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sent a message directly to the American people, expressing concern for the pain caused by rising prices, and pledging to use all available tools to bring them down.

Wednesday's interest rate hike, the biggest since 2000, was coupled with a move to begin reducing the central bank's bond holdings from Jun 1, marking the Fed's most aggressive steps so far to counter inflation.

Powell said half-percentage point increases "should be on the table at the next couple of meetings," but added that a three-quarter point increase "is not something the committee is actively considering".

Stocks rallied off the remarks as Powell also expressed confidence the US central bank could engineer a "soft landing" that tames inflation without sending the economy into a recession.

Major US indices powered about 3 per cent higher, while the dollar retreated against the euro and other currencies.

Art Hogan, strategist at National Securities, said the Fed's decision met expectations but contained "no hawkish surprise", adding that stocks could push higher in the coming sessions.