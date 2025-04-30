US stocks rally as Trump tempers auto tariffs

Stovall predicted stocks could go higher.



"There's definitely uncertainty, but I believe that the risk is to the upside, meaning that the market has already priced in the impact of the tariffs," he said.



Among automakers, General Motors fell 0.6 per cent, Ford rose 1.3 per cent, and Stellantis gained 2.5 per cent.



Among companies reporting earnings, Honeywell International jumped 5.4 per cent, Coca-Cola advanced 0.8 per cent, and Pfizer won 3.2 per cent while UPS shed 0.4 per cent.