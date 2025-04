US stocks rally as Trump tempers auto tariffs

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose Tuesday (Apr 29) as markets digested mixed earnings while applauding a move by President Donald Trump to ease tariffs on automakers Trump's pivot includes limitations on the impact of multiple tariffs on carmakers and a measure to allow carmakers to offset a portion of the levy for two years.Investors are "encouraged by the Trump decision to be a little more flexible (...) with the autos," said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.8 per cent higher at 40,527.62.The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.6 per cent to 5,560.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.6 per cent to 17,461.32.Stocks moved sideways on Monday after notching four straight positive sessions last week as Trump adopted a more conciliatory posture on the trade war with China and said he doesn't plan to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.