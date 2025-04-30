US stocks rally as Trump tempers auto tariffs

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose Tuesday (Apr 29) as markets digested mixed earnings while applauding a move by President Donald Trump to ease tariffs on automakers.
Trump's pivot includes limitations on the impact of multiple tariffs on carmakers and a measure to allow carmakers to offset a portion of the levy for two years.
Investors are "encouraged by the Trump decision to be a little more flexible (...) with the autos," said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.8 per cent higher at 40,527.62.
The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.6 per cent to 5,560.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.6 per cent to 17,461.32.
Stocks moved sideways on Monday after notching four straight positive sessions last week as Trump adopted a more conciliatory posture on the trade war with China and said he doesn't plan to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Trump's pivot includes limitations on the impact of multiple tariffs on carmakers and a measure to allow carmakers to offset a portion of the levy for two years.
Investors are "encouraged by the Trump decision to be a little more flexible (...) with the autos," said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.8 per cent higher at 40,527.62.
The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.6 per cent to 5,560.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.6 per cent to 17,461.32.
Stocks moved sideways on Monday after notching four straight positive sessions last week as Trump adopted a more conciliatory posture on the trade war with China and said he doesn't plan to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Stovall predicted stocks could go higher.
"There's definitely uncertainty, but I believe that the risk is to the upside, meaning that the market has already priced in the impact of the tariffs," he said.
Among automakers, General Motors fell 0.6 per cent, Ford rose 1.3 per cent, and Stellantis gained 2.5 per cent.
Among companies reporting earnings, Honeywell International jumped 5.4 per cent, Coca-Cola advanced 0.8 per cent, and Pfizer won 3.2 per cent while UPS shed 0.4 per cent.
"There's definitely uncertainty, but I believe that the risk is to the upside, meaning that the market has already priced in the impact of the tariffs," he said.
Among automakers, General Motors fell 0.6 per cent, Ford rose 1.3 per cent, and Stellantis gained 2.5 per cent.
Among companies reporting earnings, Honeywell International jumped 5.4 per cent, Coca-Cola advanced 0.8 per cent, and Pfizer won 3.2 per cent while UPS shed 0.4 per cent.
Source: AFP/fs
Also worth reading
Content is loading...