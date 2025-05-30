US stocks rise as market weighs tariff ruling

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks finished modestly higher Thursday (May 29) following strong earnings from Nvidia as a judicial ruling added to uncertainty about President Donald Trump's tariffs.



Nvidia jumped 3.3 per cent after reporting a mammoth US$18.8 billion in quarterly profits, even with a multi-billion-dollar hit from US export controls.

Meanwhile, Trump's trade policies faced a new challenge when the US Court of International Trade blocked most of the duties the White House had announced.



An appeals court later issued a temporary suspension on the ruling while the litigation proceeds.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3 per cent at 42,215.73.