US stocks slide on tariff fears, inflation expectations

NEW YORK: US and European shares fell Friday (Feb 7), with a cooler US jobs report and higher inflation expectations capping the end of a volatile week marked by concerns over a trade war.

Official data showed the United States added fewer jobs than expected in January while unemployment ticked down.

The jobs data missed expectations, but Wall Street's three main indexes initially rose. They quickly fell into the red, however, after separate data showed US consumers now expect inflation to jump.

Employment and inflation are what the US Federal Reserve takes into account when setting interest rates.

President Donald Trump's remarks on unspecified "reciprocal tariffs" also appeared to reignite concerns.

Trump said at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that he was "probably meeting on that Monday or Tuesday", saying that this would be "opposed to a flat-fee tariff" approach.