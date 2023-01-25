Logo
US sues Google on ad tech business, joined by eight states: Court filing
US sues Google on ad tech business, joined by eight states: Court filing

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Google is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

25 Jan 2023 01:26AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 01:40AM)
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet's Google on Tuesday (Jan 24) over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document.

"Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," the government said in its antitrust complaint.

The lawsuit is the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the company acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

Eight states joined the department in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, including Google's home state of California.

Source: Reuters

