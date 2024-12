US Supreme Court to consider TikTok bid to halt ban

TikTok and ByteDance asked the Supreme Court on Dec 16 to pause the law, which they said violates free speech protections under the US Constitution's First Amendment.The companies said that being shuttered for even one month would cause TikTok to lose about a third of its US users and undermine its ability to attract advertisers and recruit content creators and employee talent.The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington on Dec 6 rejected the First Amendment arguments by the companies.In their filing to the Supreme Court, TikTok and ByteDance said that "if Americans, duly informed of the alleged risks of 'covert' content manipulation, choose to continue viewing content on TikTok with their eyes wide open, the First Amendment entrusts them with making that choice, free from the government's censorship". US ban on TikTok would make the company far less valuable to ByteDance and its investors, and hurt businesses that depend on TikTok to drive their sales.