Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Supreme Court spurns Google bid to avoid shareholder lawsuit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Supreme Court spurns Google bid to avoid shareholder lawsuit

US Supreme Court spurns Google bid to avoid shareholder lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court during a storm, at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/
US Supreme Court spurns Google bid to avoid shareholder lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
07 Mar 2022 10:48PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 10:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Alphabet Inc's attempt to nix a lawsuit by shareholders accusing the Google parent company of fraudulently concealing a security glitch that left private user data exposed.

The justices left in place a lower court's ruling that revived the lawsuit brought over the 2018 incident that the company was slow to disclose, turning away Alphabet's appeal.

The lawsuit, led by the state of Rhode Island, was filed after the Wall Street Journal published an article in October 2018 that said Google concealed the exposure of private data for nearly 500,000 users of Google+ - a social network owned by Google - because it feared regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm. The lawsuit accused the company of making false or misleading statements in violation of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act.

Alphabet's share price fell after the disclosure, reducing the Mountain View, California-based company's market value by more than $50 billion.

Google ultimately admitted it had discovered the data exposure in March 2018, though there was no evidence of misuse, and decided to shut down the consumer version of Google+.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit in February 2020, prompting the plaintiffs to appeal.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June 2021 decided that the lawsuit raised a "strong inference" that Alphabet's then-Chief Executive Larry Page and his successor, Sundar Pichai, knew about the problem and an internal memo on security matters but intentionally concealed the information from investors.

The 9th Circuit credited the plaintiff's argument that Alphabet stayed silent to "buy time" and avoid the spotlight that Meta Platform's Facebook Inc was then under because Britain's Cambridge Analytica had harvested data from tens of millions of its users.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Will Dunham)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us