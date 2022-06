The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it was suspending the export privileges of three U.S.-based firms for 180 days for what it said was the illegal export of satellite, rocket and defense technology to China.

Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc are subject to the action for the unauthorized export of technical drawings and blueprints used to 3-D print satellite, rocket, and defense-related prototypes, the department said in a statement.