US, Taiwan discuss chips again, to cooperate under new framework

TAIPEI : U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed chip supply chains during a call with her opposite number in Taiwan and the two will cooperate on technology trade and investment through a newly established mechanism, her office said.

The United States has repeatedly pressed Taiwan, as a major chip producer, to do more to help resolve a global shortage of semiconductors which has shuttered some auto production lines and impacted consumer goods.

Taiwan says it is doing all it can to help.

Raimondo, in a Monday call with Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua, "underscored the United States' support for Taiwan and the importance of the U.S.-Taiwan commercial and investment relationship," the U.S. Commerce Department said.

"She also expressed the United States' continued interest in working together with Taiwan on issues of common commercial concern, particularly in the area of semiconductor supply chains and related eco-systems."

The United States and Taiwan will cooperate through a new Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration, or TTIC, framework, to develop commercial programmes and explore ways to strengthen critical supply chains, it added.

Raimondo and Wang also committed to "identifying other steps to support semiconductors and other critical supply chains".

