US, Taiwan reach trade deal focused on semiconductors, Commerce Department says

Jan 15 : The U.S. and Taiwan have a reached a trade deal that the U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday would drive a "massive reshoring of America’s semiconductor sector."

Under the deal, the U.S. reciprocal tariff rate on Taiwanese goods would be capped at 15 per cent, according to the Commerce Department.

The U.S. will also apply a zero percent tariff for generic pharmaceuticals and their ingredients, aircraft components and "unavailable natural resources."

Taiwanese semiconductor and technology companies will also make investments totaling at least $250 billion to increase production in the United States, the fact sheet said.