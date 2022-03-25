Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal

U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

25 Mar 2022 05:52AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 06:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft may have to change their core business practices in Europe as EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday clinched a deal on landmark rules to curb their powers.

France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that there was a provisional agreement after eight hours of talks. EU industry chief Thierry Breton also confirmed the news in a tweet.

Proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago in response to the slow pace of competition investigations, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out rules for companies that control data and platform access.

Under the DMA, the tech giants will have to make their messaging services interoperable and provide business users access to their data. Business users would be able to promote competing products and services on a platform and reach deals with customers off the platforms.

The rules prohibit the companies from favoring their own services over rivals' or preventing users from removing pre-installed software or apps.

The DMA will apply to companies with a market capitalisation of 75 billion euros, 7.5 billion euros in annual turnover and at least 45 million monthly users.

Companies face hefty fines up to 10per cent of their annual global turnover for breaching the rules and as much as 20per cent for repeat offences.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us