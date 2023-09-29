Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US telecom board says it could boost authority over Huawei, ZTE equipment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US telecom board says it could boost authority over Huawei, ZTE equipment

US telecom board says it could boost authority over Huawei, ZTE equipment

FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past the Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Cannes Festival (WAICF) in Cannes, France, February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

29 Sep 2023 04:01AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 04:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said on Thursday that the agency's proposal to reinstate net neutrality rules could give it new authority to force the removal of Chinese-based Huawei and ZTE equipment from US networks, including data centres.

The 129-page proposal asks for public input if the new rules would give the FCC "more robust authority to require more entities to remove and replace covered Huawei and ZTE communications equipment and services" and if the authority would allow it to prohibit Chinese equipment in any network infrastructure used to route or transmit communications, including data centers and internet exchange facilities.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.