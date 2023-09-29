US telecom board says it could boost authority over Huawei, ZTE equipment

Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said on Thursday that the agency's proposal to reinstate net neutrality rules could give it new authority to force the removal of Chinese-based Huawei and ZTE equipment from US networks, including data centres.

The 129-page proposal asks for public input if the new rules would give the FCC "more robust authority to require more entities to remove and replace covered Huawei and ZTE communications equipment and services" and if the authority would allow it to prohibit Chinese equipment in any network infrastructure used to route or transmit communications, including data centers and internet exchange facilities.