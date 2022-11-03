Logo
Business

US telecom regulator launching new space bureau
FILE PHOTO: Jessica Rosenworcel attends an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Jonathan Newton/Pool via REUTERS

03 Nov 2022 09:06PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 09:06PM)
WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to create a new space bureau to address the growing number of satellite launches and policy issues, agency chair Jessica Rosenworcel said.

The FCC plans to restructure its International Bureau into a new Space Bureau and a standalone Office of International Affairs. "The satellite industry is growing at a record pace, but here on the ground our regulatory frameworks for licensing them have not kept up," Rosenworcel said Thursday, adding the agency over the past two years the agency has received applications for 64,000 new satellites.

Source: Reuters

