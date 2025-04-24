Logo
US told Japan it could not give special treatment regarding tariffs, NHK says
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. and Japan flags fly together outside the White House in Washington April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks to the press upon his arrival at Haneda Airport, a day after ministerial talks on tariffs, with U.S. President Donald Trump joining the negotiators, in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks to the press upon his arrival at Haneda Airport, a day after ministerial talks on tariffs, with U.S. President Donald Trump joining the negotiators, in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks to the press upon his arrival at Haneda Airport, a day after ministerial talks on tariffs, with U.S. President Donald Trump joining the negotiators, in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
24 Apr 2025 07:50AM
TOKYO :The Trump administration told Japan's trade delegation that it could not give Japan special treatment regarding its tariff measures, in response to Tokyo's strong demand for a review during the ministerial negotiations held earlier this month, NHK reported on Thursday.

During the talks, Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa demanded a review of tariffs on automobiles and steel, but the American side said it "cannot give special treatment to Japan alone," the report said citing multiple government sources.

Akazawa intends to demand the review again in the next negotiations and confirm it as a subject of discussion, the report said.

Akazawa could head to the United States for the second round of tariff talks as early as April 30, TV Asahi said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
