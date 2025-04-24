US told Japan it could not give special treatment regarding tariffs, NHK says

TOKYO :The Trump administration told Japan's trade delegation that it could not give Japan special treatment regarding its tariff measures, in response to Tokyo's strong demand for a review during the ministerial negotiations held earlier this month, NHK reported on Thursday.

During the talks, Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa demanded a review of tariffs on automobiles and steel, but the American side said it "cannot give special treatment to Japan alone," the report said citing multiple government sources.

Akazawa intends to demand the review again in the next negotiations and confirm it as a subject of discussion, the report said.

Akazawa could head to the United States for the second round of tariff talks as early as April 30, TV Asahi said on Wednesday.