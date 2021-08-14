US trade agency finds Google infringed five Sonos patents

A judge at a U.S. trade agency on Friday found that Google audio players infringed five patents belonging to Sonos Inc.

Charles Bullock, the chief administrative law judge of the U.S. International Trade Commission, said the sale and importing of the infringing audio players violated a federal tariff law.

Google, part of Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sonos shares rose 6.2per cent in after-hours trading.

