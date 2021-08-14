Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US trade agency finds Google infringed five Sonos patents
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US trade agency finds Google infringed five Sonos patents

US trade agency finds Google infringed five Sonos patents

FILE PHOTO: Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Aug 2021 04:49AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 04:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A judge at a U.S. trade agency on Friday found that Google audio players infringed five patents belonging to Sonos Inc.

Charles Bullock, the chief administrative law judge of the U.S. International Trade Commission, said the sale and importing of the infringing audio players violated a federal tariff law.

Google, part of Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sonos shares rose 6.2per cent in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us