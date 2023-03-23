Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US trade chief Tai says open to discussions with China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US trade chief Tai says open to discussions with China

US trade chief Tai says open to discussions with China

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Pete Marovich/Pool via REUTERS

23 Mar 2023 10:27PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 10:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she is open to trade conversations with Chinese officials, but the Biden administration would defend U.S. interests and was focused on investments to compete more effectively with China.

In prepared testimony before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Tai said that U.S. legislation to enable investments in infrastructure, semiconductors and clean energy technologies will allow the United States to compete from "a position of strength."

"While we continue to keep the door open to conversations with the PRC, (People's Republic of China) including on its Phase 1 agreement commitments, we must also vigorously defend our values and economic interests from the negative impacts of the PRC's unfair economic policies and practices," Tai said, referring to a two-year trade deal reached by the Trump administration in 2020.

However, her remarks did not indicate any specific plans for discussions with China's new economic team, led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.