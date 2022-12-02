US trade probe accuses several big Chinese solar companies of dodging tariffs

:U.S. trade officials on Friday said a months-long investigation had found that certain Chinese solar panel makers were dodging tariffs by finishing their products in four Southeast Asian countries.

The decision means certain large suppliers of solar panels to the U.S. market will be subject to duties on products made in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam, driving up costs for American project developers.

The U.S. Commerce Department probe found that units of BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd, Longi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc were circumventing the tariffs.