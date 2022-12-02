Logo
Business

US trade probe accuses several big Chinese solar companies of dodging tariffs
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk between solar cell panels over the water surface of Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand April 8, 2021. Picture taken April 8, 2021 with a drone. REUTERS/Prapan Chankaew

02 Dec 2022 11:02PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 11:47PM)
:U.S. trade officials on Friday said a months-long investigation had found that certain Chinese solar panel makers were dodging tariffs by finishing their products in four Southeast Asian countries.

The decision means certain large suppliers of solar panels to the U.S. market will be subject to duties on products made in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam, driving up costs for American project developers.

The U.S. Commerce Department probe found that units of BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd, Longi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc were circumventing the tariffs.

Source: Reuters

