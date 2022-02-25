US trade relationship with China "getting more difficult" - USTR

WASHINGTON : The trade relationship between the United States and China is "extremely difficult and getting more difficult," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Friday.

Tai said she has been meeting with China since early October to "hold China accountable" to meet its commitments in the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries.

"We would like China to play by our rules, but we cannot make decisions for China," Tai said, speaking at the U.S. Agriculture Department's annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Writing by Mark Weinraub, Editing by Franklin Paul)