US trade relationship with China "getting more difficult" - USTR
FILE PHOTO - Katherine Tai, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. Trade Representative, speaks after Biden announced her nomination during a fresh round of nominations and appointments at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

25 Feb 2022 10:54PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 10:54PM)
WASHINGTON : The trade relationship between the United States and China is "extremely difficult and getting more difficult," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Friday.

Tai said she has been meeting with China since early October to "hold China accountable" to meet its commitments in the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries.

"We would like China to play by our rules, but we cannot make decisions for China," Tai said, speaking at the U.S. Agriculture Department's annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Writing by Mark Weinraub, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

