WASHINGTON : Plans will be discussed about how to acquire cryptocurrency for a U.S. strategic reserve that will include bitcoin, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on Friday before industry leaders meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Bessent, in an interview, said seized crypto assets would go into the reserve first "then we'll see what the way forward is for more acquisitions for the reserve. And we're starting with Bitcoin, but it's an overall crypto reserve."