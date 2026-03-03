US Treasury ending all use of Anthropic products, says Bessent

March 2 : The U.S Treasury Department is terminating all use of Anthropic products, including use of its Claude platform, Secretary Scott Bessent said a social media post on Monday.
Source: Reuters
