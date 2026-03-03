Logo
US Treasury ending all use of Anthropic products, says Bessent
FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

03 Mar 2026 12:12AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2026 12:18AM)
March 2 : The U.S Treasury Department is terminating all use of Anthropic products, including use of its Claude platform, Secretary Scott Bessent said a social media post on Monday.

Source: Reuters
