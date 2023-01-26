US Treasury, financial watchdogs, companies among FTX creditors, filing shows

ZURICH/LONDON: Financial watchdogs and government agencies from the United States, Japan and Switzerland are among creditors of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, as well as companies including Airbnb and crypto giant Binance, a court filing has shown.

FTX, once among the world's top crypto exchanges, shook the sector in November by filing for bankruptcy, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

The United States Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are among those owed money by FTX, the list of creditors filed in a US court on Wednesday (Jan 25) showed. It did not give details of the nature or amount of monies owed.

Swiss markets watchdog FINMA and Japan's FSA regulator were also listed in the 116-page document.

A FINMA spokesperson said it could not explain why it had appeared on the list of creditors. The watchdog was not a client of FTX and had not acted on its platforms, they added.