US yields revisit highs, Asia stocks sag on hawkish Fed angst

TOKYO: US Treasury yields scaled a fresh 16-year peak on Tuesday (Sep 26), underpinning the dollar near a 10-month summit, as investors responded to the message from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks of rates staying elevated for longer.

Asia-Pacific stock benchmarks sagged along with gold, while crude oil continued to drift back from 10-month highs.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.552 per cent, a level not seen since October 2007.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major developed market peers, including the euro and yen - ticked up 0.05 per cent to 106.00, after reaching 106.10 overnight for the first time since Nov 30.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.33 per cent.

Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi slid 1 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.3 per cent. Mainland Chinese blue chips opened flat.

US stock futures pointed 0.3 per cent lower, following a 0.4 per cent rise for the S&P 500 overnight.

Traders now put the odds of another quarter-point Fed hike by January at a coin toss, and have pushed the likely start of rate cuts to summer.