CNA Explains: Why have US Treasury yields surged, and why does it matter to Asia?

SINGAPORE: The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond rose to its highest level in almost 20 years last week, prompting US governmental intervention while also likely having a ripple effect on other regions.

CNA takes a look at US Treasuries and how higher bond yields affect Asia.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE US BOND MARKET?

US Treasuries are debt securities issued by the US government to raise funds. Investors who buy them are effectively lending money to the government, which promises to repay them when the securities mature.

Treasury notes mature in two to 10 years, while Treasury bonds mature in 20 or 30 years. Both pay a fixed rate of interest every six months until maturity.

But the yield on a Treasury is not the same as its fixed interest payment. The yield represents the annualised return an investor can expect from buying the security - which can be traded on the open market - at its current price and holding it until maturity.

Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. If the market price of a Treasury falls, its yield rises because its fixed interest payments represent a greater return relative to the lower price. Conversely, when its price rises, its yield falls.

Yields on longer-term US Treasuries have risen sharply in recent weeks. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose above 5.33 per cent on Aug 18 - its highest level since 2007.

A day later, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the government would double the size of planned buybacks of longer-term Treasuries. Under a buyback, the Treasury purchases some of its outstanding debt from investors, with the government saying the expanded purchases are intended to support market liquidity.

Such purchases increase demand for the bonds, which can push their prices higher and their yields lower. Yields fell sharply after Bessent's announcement, but the relief proved short-lived, with longer-term yields subsequently rebounding.

WHY ARE TREASURY YIELDS RISING?

Long-term Treasury yields have been pushed higher by a combination of immediate inflation concerns and longer-running worries about the amount of debt the US government needs investors to absorb.

The latest rise was accelerated by the war with Iran, which pushed oil prices higher and fuelled concerns about inflation. Higher inflation erodes the value of the fixed payments bondholders receive and can keep interest rates elevated, prompting investors to expect higher yields on longer-term debt.

The rise in yields also comes on top of "recurrent worries about the US' fiscal position", said Mr Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS Group Research.

Washington's large fiscal deficits mean the US Treasury must issue substantial amounts of debt to fund its spending and refinance maturing debt.

That growing supply has to find willing buyers. If there is insufficient demand at existing prices, bond prices fall and yields rise until investors are willing to buy them.

At the same time, a surge in corporate borrowing to fund AI-related investments has increased competition for investor capital, according to Mr Leow.

The pressure is not confined to the US. Government bond yields have risen sharply in other major economies, with Mr Leow pointing to higher Japanese and German government bond yields.

Another factor putting upward pressure on global bond yields is concern over the US-Japan intervention to prop up the weak yen, said Mr Barnabas Gan, group chief economist and head of market research at RHB Bank.

Noting that Japan is the world's largest foreign holder of US Treasuries, Mr Gan said the intervention has raised concerns that Japan may need to sell US government bonds to support the yen.

However, he expects global bond yields to be approaching a cyclical peak, pointing to several factors that could help stabilise them, such as moderating inflation risks. Oil prices have also remained below crisis levels and markets have largely priced out near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes, he added.