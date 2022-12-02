Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Treasury's Adeyemo calls for global cooperation on crypto regulations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Treasury's Adeyemo calls for global cooperation on crypto regulations

US Treasury's Adeyemo calls for global cooperation on crypto regulations

U.S. Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo is interviewed by Reuters U.S. Economics editor Dan Burns during the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

02 Dec 2022 01:13AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 01:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The collapse of Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX points up the need for the United States to cooperate with other countries to develop effective international regulations for the crypto sector, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday.

Adeyemo told the Reuters NEXT conference that it was important to erect regulatory regimes to protect investors, consumers and financial stability and block illicit uses of cryptocurrencies. Because FTX was not a US-based firm, the effort must broadened, he said.

"This is a global phenomenon. And what that means is that we're going to have to work closely with our international partners to design a regulatory regime in a framework that helps us to make sure we protect the global economy as we think about innovation like cryptocurrency," Adeyemo told Reuters NEXT.

To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Nov 30 and Dec 1, please click here

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.