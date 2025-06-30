Logo
US Treasury's Bessent warns countries face higher tariff rates after July 9 deadline
US Treasury's Bessent warns countries face higher tariff rates after July 9 deadline

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol as Republican lawmakers struggle to pass U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending and tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

30 Jun 2025 10:40PM
WASHINGTON :U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said warned on Monday that countries could still face sharply higher tariffs on July 9 even if they are negotiating in good faith, adding that any potential extensions will be up to President Donald Trump.

Bessent, who earlier floated the idea of negotiating extensions, told Bloomberg Television that he expects there to be "a flurry" of trade deals leading up to the July 9 deadline, after which 10 per cent U.S. tariff rates on goods from many countries are set to snap back to Trump's April 2 announced rates of 11 per cent to 50 per cent.    

"We have countries that are negotiating in good faith, but they should be aware that if we can't get across the line because they are being recalcitrant, then we could spring back to the April 2 levels. I hope that won't have to happen," Bessent said.

Source: Reuters
