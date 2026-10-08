Trump administration freezes green cards for Microsoft, IT firms, probes universities

WASHINGTON: The US suspended Microsoft, major IT outsourcers and software maker Adobe from a key green-card program on Thursday (Oct 9) while opening probes into nine top universities, widening a crackdown it says targets fraud and protects American jobs.

Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has pursued a broad effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the US and curtail their pathway to residence and citizenship. Thursday's twin actions mark the broadest strike yet against skilled-worker immigration programs - potentially cutting off a common path to permanent residency for foreign tech workers - while putting some of the country's top research universities on notice.

"There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused the system more than Microsoft," Vice President JD Vance said. He said the company laid off 6,000 American workers last year while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B temporary worker visas and nearly 3,000 green cards.

His comments came hours before Trump honoured tech billionaires for their contributions to America, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Nadella once held an H-1B visa, as did Elon Musk, who was also honoured, while three of the other CEOs honoured are immigrants.

Nadella thanked Trump for the medal, saying in a post on X he would continue to advance technology and drive American prosperity.

Microsoft is the largest filer of PERM applications, or the permanent labour certification process, according to data from the US labour department. Under PERM, which most employment-based green cards require, employers must show a foreign hire will not hurt US workers' wages or jobs.

The company said in a statement that about 80 per cent of the H-1B applications it filed in the last fiscal year were to extend or change the status of current employees, not to hire new workers. In July, the company said it would cut 4,800 jobs, or about 2.1 per cent of its global workforce.