U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said "significant progress" was made on a U.S.-UK critical minerals agreement in talks on Saturday in Japan.

Tai issued a statement after meeting with British business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch.

The United States and the UK have been negotiating a critical minerals agreement that could allow electric vehicle minerals produced in Britain to count towards tax credits for clean vehicles offered under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.