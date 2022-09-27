Logo
US VP Harris eyes ways to ease S Korea concern on EV subsidy rules-Yonhap
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as she holds a bilateral meeting with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

27 Sep 2022 01:13PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2022 01:20PM)
SEOUL :U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Washington would seek ways to address South Korea's concerns over a law the United States recently passed to tackle inflation, the Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday.

Harris, who is visiting Japan, met with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol asked U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month to help address Seoul's concerns that new U.S. rules on electric vehicle subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will hurt the country's automakers.

Source: Reuters

