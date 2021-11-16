Logo
US watchdog forecasts NASA will not launch human moon mission in 2025
FILE PHOTO: The NASA Artemis program moon rocket's Orion crew capsule is shown during a media event at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

16 Nov 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 12:06AM)
WASHINGTON : A watchdog report on Monday said NASA is not expected to be able to launch a crewed Moon landing mission in 2025 and raised questions about the project's costs.

Last week, NASA extended its target date for sending astronauts back to the moon to 2025 at the earliest in its Artemis program. On Monday, NASA's inspector general said it projects the space agency will exceed its prior late 2024 timetable "by several years." The report also found NASA "lacks a comprehensive and accurate cost estimate that accounts for all Artemis program costs."

Source: Reuters

