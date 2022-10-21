Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet

U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

21 Oct 2022 09:09AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 09:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Biden Administration officials are discussing whether the United States should subject some of Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's ventures to national security reviews, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday, citing sources.

The ventures include Musk's deal to buy Twitter Inc and the Starlink satellite network, the reporter's tweet added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.