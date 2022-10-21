U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet
(Reuters) - Biden Administration officials are discussing whether the United States should subject some of Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's ventures to national security reviews, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday, citing sources.
The ventures include Musk's deal to buy Twitter Inc and the Starlink satellite network, the reporter's tweet added.
Source: Reuters
