Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US welcomes WTO panel report on China steel, aluminium tariffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US welcomes WTO panel report on China steel, aluminium tariffs

US welcomes WTO panel report on China steel, aluminium tariffs

FILE PHOTO: A staff member wearing a face mask walks past United States and Chinese flags set up before a meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 10:46PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2023 02:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The office of the US Trade Representative on Wednesday (Aug 16) said it was pleased with a World Trade Organization panel report that it said recognised the United States' section 232 actions on steel and aluminum are security measures and rejected China's arguments.

"The United States is pleased with the World Trade Organization (WTO) panel report released today, recognizing that the US Section 232 actions on steel and aluminum are security measures, and that the People’s Republic of China (China) illegally retaliated with sham 'safeguard' tariffs," the USTR said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Trade Organization China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.