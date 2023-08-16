US welcomes WTO panel report on China steel, aluminium tariffs

WASHINGTON: The office of the US Trade Representative on Wednesday (Aug 16) said it was pleased with a World Trade Organization panel report that it said recognised the United States' section 232 actions on steel and aluminum are security measures and rejected China's arguments.

"The United States is pleased with the World Trade Organization (WTO) panel report released today, recognizing that the US Section 232 actions on steel and aluminum are security measures, and that the People’s Republic of China (China) illegally retaliated with sham 'safeguard' tariffs," the USTR said in a statement.