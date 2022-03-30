Logo
US will 'vigorously' economic interests against China's policies, says US trade representative
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai speaks to members of the media following a tour of a silicon wafer plant being expanded by South Korean semiconductor manufacturer SK Siltron CSS, in Bay City, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

30 Mar 2022 11:01PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 11:36PM)
WASHINGTON: The United States will vigorously defend US economic interests and values against the negative impacts of China's economic policies as it doubles down on its state-centered economic system, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday (Mar 30).

Tai told the House Ways and Means Committee that Washington's talks with Beijing about its unmet purchase commitments under a Phase 1 trade deal and broader non-market policies had been "unduly difficult" and new tools were needed.

"Going forward, our strategy will expand beyond only pressing China for change and needs to include vigorously defending our values and economic interests from the negative impacts of China's economic policies and practices," she said.

Source: Reuters/aj

