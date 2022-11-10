US annual consumer inflation eases to still high 7.7% in October

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices cooled in October but remained at decades-high levels, according to government data released on Thursday (Nov 10), keeping the pressure on President Joe Biden's administration as Democrats struggle to retain control of Congress.

The closely-watched report showed more evidence of rising costs in a year when surging inflation was at the top of voter concerns as Americans headed to the polls in this week's midterm elections.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose 7.7 per cent from October 2021, easing from September's pace but still underscoring the heightened cost of living that has squeezed many households, the Labor Department reported.

While the annual inflation rate was the lowest since January and down from a harsh 9.1 per cent in June - the highest in 40 years - latest figures are unlikely to bring quick reprieve from the Federal Reserve's ongoing interest rate hikes to cool the economy.

The Russia war in Ukraine has sent food and fuel prices soaring and the energy index surged 17.6 per cent over the past 12 months, according to the data.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, "core" CPI rose 6.3 per cent in October from a year ago, slightly below the rate in September.

As residents reel from soaring costs, the US central bank has embarked on an aggressive campaign to lower demand and bring prices down, raising the benchmark lending rate six times this year, including four consecutive giant rate hikes, despite fears it could trigger a recession.

Prices rose 0.4 per cent in October, the same as in September, while core slowed to 0.3 per cent, half the pace of the prior month.