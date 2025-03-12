USDOT says Verizon 'not moving fast enough' on $2.4 billion FAA contract

WASHINGTON : U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Verizon is "not moving fast enough" in its $2.4 billion 15-year telecom contract with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Duffy, who plans to ask Congress for tens of billions of dollars to reform air traffic control, spoke after Elon Musk's Starlink unit last week denied it wanted to take over the Verizon FAA contract. "I want companies that want to move fast, Duffy said at a press conference. "I can't wait 10 years... The American people can't wait 10 years or 12 years to lay fiber."