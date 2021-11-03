Logo
USTR's Tai says EU trade deal will prevent metals 'leakage' from China
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai addresses the Geneva Graduate Institute on the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the global economy and US policy priorities ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Oct 14, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

03 Nov 2021 02:54AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 02:57AM)
WASHINGTON: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the new US-EU steel trade agreement will help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing "leakage" of Chinese steel and aluminium into the US market.

"Going forward, the US and the EU will analyse the volume of steel and aluminium imports from the EU each year, share information and best practices on trade remedies, and ensure that products from non-market economies do not benefit from the arrangement," Tai said in remarks to steel industry executives gathered in Washington.

Source: Reuters

