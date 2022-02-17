Logo
Uzbekistan, Honeywell plan to produce chemicals at new GTL plant
Uzbekistan, Honeywell plan to produce chemicals at new GTL plant

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

17 Feb 2022 01:15AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 01:15AM)
TASHKENT : Uzbekistan's newly-launched gas-to-liquids plant has signed a preliminary deal with Honeywell UOP, a subsidiary of Honeywell, on a project to produce linear alkylbenzenes in the Central Asian nation, the Uzbek government said on Wednesday.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the plant will produce up 100,000 tonnes of linear alkylbenzenes (LABs) per year using a byproduct of kerosene production. LABs are organic compounds most commonly used in the production of detergents.

Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant last December, a $3.6 billion project to extract value from domestically produced natural gas.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

