Uzbekistan, Honeywell plan to produce chemicals at new GTL plant

TASHKENT : Uzbekistan's newly-launched gas-to-liquids plant has signed a preliminary deal with Honeywell UOP, a subsidiary of Honeywell, on a project to produce linear alkylbenzenes in the Central Asian nation, the Uzbek government said on Wednesday.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the plant will produce up 100,000 tonnes of linear alkylbenzenes (LABs) per year using a byproduct of kerosene production. LABs are organic compounds most commonly used in the production of detergents.

Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant last December, a $3.6 billion project to extract value from domestically produced natural gas.

