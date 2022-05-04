Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Uzbekistan legalises solar-powered crypto mining
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Uzbekistan legalises solar-powered crypto mining

Uzbekistan legalises solar-powered crypto mining

FILE PHOTO: A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

04 May 2022 05:21PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 05:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TASHKENT : Uzbekistan will allow companies to mine cryptocurrencies using solar energy and will exempt all crypto operations by domestic and foreign companies from income tax, according to a presidential decree published this week.

The Tashkent government wants miners to power their farms by installing their own solar panels.

Alternatively, mining companies can be connected to the power grid if they pay double the regular price. However, during peak consumption periods extra surcharges can be levied, according to the decree.

No license is required for mining but the company must be registered by a newly formed Uzbek National Agency for Perspective Projects, the document said.

Some cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, are created by a process called proof of work which requires computers to "mine" the currency by solving complex puzzles. Powering those computers involves large amounts of electricity.

Uzbekistan legalized cryptocurrency trading in 2018 but only on a domestic crypto exchange. The central Asian nation has also launched a series of renewable energy projects, mostly solar and wind power plants.

Neighbouring Kazakhstan, which became the world's second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States last year, has cracked down on mining after such operations strained its power grid dominated by ageing coal power plants.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us